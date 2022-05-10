US military wants nuclear rocket ideas for missions near the moon
Submit on Tuesday, May 10th, 2022 20:53
The U.S. military is ready to take the next step in developing a nuclear rocket to help monitor Earth-moon space, an area it has deemed a high strategic priority.
