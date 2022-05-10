Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

US military wants nuclear rocket ideas for missions near the moon

Submit on Tuesday, May 10th, 2022 20:53

The U.S. military is ready to take the next step in developing a nuclear rocket to help monitor Earth-moon space, an area it has deemed a high strategic priority.

Related posts:
ATV “Jules Verne” pre-launch details
GMV provides support for CNES’s space-debris activities
Lockheed Martin selects payload providers for OPIR
Orbit Logic’s software selected for satellite servicing mission

Related posts:

  1. Datapath Completes ILC Acquisition
  2. EMC To Supply Service To South African ISP
  3. Blue UFO soars over Hawaii before crashing into the sea
  4. An alien machine already visited us, Harvard astrophysicist still contends

This entry was posted on Tuesday, May 10th, 2022 at 8:53 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»