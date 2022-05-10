Virgin Orbit will launch military satellites for National Reconnaissance Office and UK on milestone flight
The U.S. National Reconnaissance Office will launch a joint mission with the United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defense on Virgin Orbit’s first-ever launch from the UK.
