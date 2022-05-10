Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Virgin Orbit will launch military satellites for National Reconnaissance Office and UK on milestone flight

Submit on Tuesday, May 10th, 2022 19:01

The U.S. National Reconnaissance Office will launch a joint mission with the United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defense on Virgin Orbit’s first-ever launch from the UK.

Related posts:

  1. Telenor Issues RFP for New Satellite
  2. An Explanation of the CEA Antenna Codes
  3. How commercializing the International Space Station can help astronauts get to the moon and Mars
  4. The United Arab Emirates’ Hope mission to Mars in photos

This entry was posted on Tuesday, May 10th, 2022 at 7:01 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»