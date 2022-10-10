Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

Ancient Mars microbes triggered climate change that made it hard for them to survive

Ancient microbes triggered a climate change on Mars that made the planet less habitable, which may have ultimately led to their extinction, a new climate modeling study suggests.

