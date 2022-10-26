James Webb Space Telescope reveals hidden star formation in pair of colliding galaxies (photo)
Submit on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022 01:11
The James Webb Space Telescope photographed a collision of two galaxies that’s sparking a flurry of star formation invisible to other telescopes.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022 at 1:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.