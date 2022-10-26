Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

James Webb Space Telescope reveals hidden star formation in pair of colliding galaxies (photo)

Submit on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022 01:11

The James Webb Space Telescope photographed a collision of two galaxies that’s sparking a flurry of star formation invisible to other telescopes.

Related posts:

  1. Satellite TV Service Suits Multitaskers and Laid-Back Viewers Alike
  2. Scientists prepare for their last good look at asteroid Apophis before 2029 flyby
  3. ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ comic book miniseries launches in December
  4. Our moon has been slowly drifting away from Earth over the past 2.5 billion years

This entry was posted on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022 at 1:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy