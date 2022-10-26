International Space Station dodges debris from Russian anti-satellite test
Submit on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022 00:11
A cargo ship attached to the International Space Station fired its thrusters for five minutes Monday night (Oct. 24) to dodge a fragment of the destroyed Russian satellite Cosmos 1408.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022 at 12:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.