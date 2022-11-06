Astronomers have detected another ‘planet killer’ asteroid. Could we miss one coming our way?
If you surfed the web this morning, you may have seen news of the latest existential threat to humanity: a “planet killer” asteroid named 2022 AP7. Luckily for us 2022 AP7 “has no chance to hit the Earth currently”, according to Scott Sheppard at the Carnegie Institution for Science.
