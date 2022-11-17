NASA’s Artemis 1 moon mission will carry science across the solar system
Submit on Thursday, November 17th, 2022 05:11
NASA’s chief scientist said the Artemis 1 launch of Wednesday (Nov. 16) will swiftly change science across the solar system, with studies in radiation and sustainability also helping Earthlings.
This entry was posted on Thursday, November 17th, 2022 at 5:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.