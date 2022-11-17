Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

NASA’s Artemis 1 moon mission will carry science across the solar system

Submit on Thursday, November 17th, 2022 05:11

NASA’s chief scientist said the Artemis 1 launch of Wednesday (Nov. 16) will swiftly change science across the solar system, with studies in radiation and sustainability also helping Earthlings.

Related posts:

  1. Patriot Antenna Systems Rolls Out New Flyaway Antenna
  2. Could we ever pull enough carbon out of the atmosphere to stop climate change?
  3. NASA TV: Cygnus cargo spacecraft departs space station
  4. Baby Yoda lands in Minecraft Star Wars DLC

This entry was posted on Thursday, November 17th, 2022 at 5:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
Generated by Feedzy