Tracking CO2 emissions from space could help support climate agreements
Submit on Wednesday, December 21st, 2022 23:11
The central objective of the Paris Agreement is to limit Earth’s warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, but preferably below 1.5 degrees.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, December 21st, 2022 at 11:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.