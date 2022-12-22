Satellite News

Blue Origin offers new bobbleheads of 1st New Shepard female fliers

Thursday, December 22nd, 2022

The first women to fly on Blue Origin’s New Shepard have been honored with their own bobbleheads. The figurines feature Wally Funk, Audrey Powers and Laura Shepard Churchley.

