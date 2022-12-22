Blue Origin offers new bobbleheads of 1st New Shepard female fliers
The first women to fly on Blue Origin’s New Shepard have been honored with their own bobbleheads. The figurines feature Wally Funk, Audrey Powers and Laura Shepard Churchley.
