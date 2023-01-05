Satellites watch ‘atmospheric river’ bring extreme rain to California (photos)
Submit on Thursday, January 5th, 2023 02:11
Satellites are watching as a so-called atmospheric river brings huge amounts of tropical moisture to California, prompting weather forecasters to issue flood-risk alerts.
