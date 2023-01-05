‘Space Legend’ watch set celebrates 1975 visit by Apollo-Soyuz crew to Disney
Submit on Thursday, January 5th, 2023 18:11
New limited edition watches mark the time that U.S. astronauts and Russian cosmonauts traveled together to Space … Mountain. UNDONE’s timepieces celebrate the Apollo-Soyuz crew’s visit to Disney.
This entry was posted on Thursday, January 5th, 2023 at 6:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.