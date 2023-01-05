Satellite News

‘Space Legend’ watch set celebrates 1975 visit by Apollo-Soyuz crew to Disney

Submit on Thursday, January 5th, 2023 18:11

New limited edition watches mark the time that U.S. astronauts and Russian cosmonauts traveled together to Space … Mountain. UNDONE’s timepieces celebrate the Apollo-Soyuz crew’s visit to Disney.

