NASA’s moon-orbiting space station will be claustrophobic, architect admits
Submit on Sunday, January 8th, 2023 18:11
Living quarters of NASA’s moon orbiting Gateway station will be so tiny that astronauts will not be able to stand upright inside, an architect involved in the station’s design said.
This entry was posted on Sunday, January 8th, 2023 at 6:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.