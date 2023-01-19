Ancient ‘guest star’ may mark rare collision of stellar corpses
Submit on Thursday, January 19th, 2023 22:11
Centuries after Chinese and Japanese astronomers spotted a bright light in their skies, astronomers have pinned it to a stellar collision that unleashed a rare supernova 850 years ago.
This entry was posted on Thursday, January 19th, 2023 at 10:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.