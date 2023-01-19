See the Gamma Ursae Minorid meteor shower peak on Thursday (Jan. 19)
The annual Ursae Minorid meteor shower which began on Jan. 15 peaks on Thursday, Jan. 19, with the meteors best seen when the constellation Ursa Minor is high above the horizon.
