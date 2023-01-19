What is astrobiology?
As long as humanity has looked up at the stars we have dreamed of discovering extraterrestrial life. Astrobiologists attempt to do just this searching for telltale signs of life, potentially habitable worlds, and the answer to the question of how life arose on Earth.
