Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Brilliant green comet loses part of its tail to solar storm in this stunning astrophotographer photo

Submit on Friday, January 20th, 2023 04:11

An image taken by an Austrian comet hunter reveals a disconnection in Comet’s C/2022 E3 (ZTF) tail that may have been caused by turbulent space weather.

Related posts:

  1. Partnership Delivers Broadband To Remote Areas Of Canada
  2. The Top 5 Options for Satellite TV Viewers
  3. Ursid meteor shower 2020: When, where & how to see it
  4. NASA, other space agencies mourn passing of Queen Elizabeth II

This entry was posted on Friday, January 20th, 2023 at 4:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy