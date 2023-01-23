See Mercury at its highest point in the sky Tuesday morning (Jan. 24)
Mercury will reach its highest altitude of its Jan.–Feb. 2023 morning apparition on Tuesday, Jan. 24. From New York City, it will reach 14 degrees above the horizon in the southeast sky.
