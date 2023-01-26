Satellite News

Boeing’s Starliner crew capsule channels R2-D2 ahead of astronaut test flight

NASA released images of the Boeing Starliner crew capsule resembling R2-D2 while being mated to a new service module ahead of a crewed flight test to the International Space Station.

