Boeing’s Starliner crew capsule channels R2-D2 ahead of astronaut test flight
Submit on Thursday, January 26th, 2023 20:11
NASA released images of the Boeing Starliner crew capsule resembling R2-D2 while being mated to a new service module ahead of a crewed flight test to the International Space Station.
This entry was posted on Thursday, January 26th, 2023 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.