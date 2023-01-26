Grounded spacecraft look for new space rocks to visit, including notorious asteroid Apophis
Submit on Thursday, January 26th, 2023 21:12
Scientists are working hard to try to salvage a pair of spacecraft that lost their launch — and the solution might include the most notorious asteroid out there, Apophis.
