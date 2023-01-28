Watch an SUV-sized asteroid zoom by Earth in close shave flyby in this time-lapse video
Submit on Saturday, January 28th, 2023 05:11
Watch asteroid 2023 BU make a close flyby of Earth in images shared by the Virtual Telescope Project taken when the rock was just 13,670 miles (22,000 kilometers) from the surface.
This entry was posted on Saturday, January 28th, 2023 at 5:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.