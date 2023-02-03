Chaotic ‘knot’ of merging galaxy clusters captured in multiple wavelengths
Submit on Friday, February 3rd, 2023 03:11
Combining X-ray, radio, optical and infrared wavelengths, astronomers have imaged the messy collision of three galactic clusters leading to the formation of Abell 2256.
This entry was posted on Friday, February 3rd, 2023 at 3:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.