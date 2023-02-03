With moon crews to assign, Joe Acaba named NASA’s new chief astronaut
Submit on Friday, February 3rd, 2023 02:11
As NASA nears selecting its first crew to fly to the moon in more than 50 years, the agency has a new leader for its astronaut corps, Joe Acaba, who has flown into space on three missions.
This entry was posted on Friday, February 3rd, 2023 at 2:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.