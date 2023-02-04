Watch February’s Full Snow Moon on Sunday (Feb. 5) with this free telescope webcast
February’s Full Snow Moon rises on Sunday (Feb. 5), and you can watch it shine brightly in the sky from the comfort and warmth of your own home thanks to a free telescope webcast.
