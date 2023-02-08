A dwarf planet beyond Neptune has a mysterious ring that astronomers can’t explain
Submit on Wednesday, February 8th, 2023 23:11
A mini-planet orbiting in the frigid outer reaches of the solar system has a Saturn-like ring of dust and debris that defies the rules of physics, a new study has revealed.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, February 8th, 2023 at 11:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.