Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

A fleet of gamma-ray burst detecting cubesats could help crack mystery of neutron star mergers

Submit on Wednesday, February 8th, 2023 22:11

A constellation of tiny satellites could revolutionize the study of the most energetic explosion in the cosmos and help astronomers untangle the mysteries of colliding neutron stars.

Related posts:

  1. Hughes Incorporates Helius Technology Into Digital Media Service Offering
  2. Know Your Planet Through Dish Network
  3. Mysterious ‘kick’ just after the Big Bang may have created dark matter
  4. SpaceX launches Crew-5 astronauts on historic flight to space station for NASA

This entry was posted on Wednesday, February 8th, 2023 at 10:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy