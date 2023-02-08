A fleet of gamma-ray burst detecting cubesats could help crack mystery of neutron star mergers
A constellation of tiny satellites could revolutionize the study of the most energetic explosion in the cosmos and help astronomers untangle the mysteries of colliding neutron stars.
