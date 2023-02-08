Accutron and Bulova debut new Astronaut and Lunar Pilot timepieces
Two watch brands are celebrating the historic associations they had with the U.S. space program. Accutron is reviving its “Astronaut” line, while Bulova is continuing its “Lunar Pilot” series.
