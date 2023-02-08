Satellite News

Massive comet hurtling past the sun is chasing its tail

The massive comet 96P Machholz is currently headed through the inner solar system, and a closer look at this unusual 4-mile-wide space snowball reveals that it’s chasing its own tail.

