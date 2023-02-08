The Alpha-Centaurids meteor shower peaks tonight for Southern Hemisphere skywatchers
The annual meteor shower Alpha-Centaurids peaks on Wednesday (Feb. 8) as Earth passes through a cloud of debris left by an unknown comet – but only for skywatchers in the Southern Hemisphere.
