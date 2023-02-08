Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

The Alpha-Centaurids meteor shower peaks tonight for Southern Hemisphere skywatchers

Submit on Wednesday, February 8th, 2023 20:11

The annual meteor shower Alpha-Centaurids peaks on Wednesday (Feb. 8) as Earth passes through a cloud of debris left by an unknown comet – but only for skywatchers in the Southern Hemisphere.

Related posts:

  1. EMS To Design Next-Generation Inmarsat Phones
  2. What didn’t kill us on ‘Mars’ only made us stronger — Commander’s report: sol 13
  3. In photos: SpaceX’s Starship SN9 prototype soars 10 km, crash-lands in Texas
  4. South Pole’s never-ending night and daily auroras are a dream for astrophotographers

This entry was posted on Wednesday, February 8th, 2023 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
Generated by Feedzy