Relativity Space stacks 3D-printed rocket on launch pad ahead of 1st flight
Submit on Wednesday, February 8th, 2023 01:11
The 3D-printed Terran 1 rocket from Relativity Space may make its debut flight later this month if all goes to plan, marking the first liquid natural gas booster to reach orbit.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, February 8th, 2023 at 1:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.