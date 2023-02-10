Astronaut Chris Hadfield meets King Charles III, pushes space sustainability
Submit on Friday, February 10th, 2023 04:11
King Charles III met on Feb. 9 with Chris Hadfield, the retired Canadian astronaut best known for commanding the International Space Station in 2012-13 with social media flair.
This entry was posted on Friday, February 10th, 2023 at 4:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.