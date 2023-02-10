Blast aliens to bits as bounty hunter Samus Aran in in ‘Metroid Prime Remastered’
Submit on Friday, February 10th, 2023 03:12
Samus returns to the Nintendo Switch in Metroid Prime Remastered, a new version of the GameCube classic with updated and improved graphics and dual stick and classic control system options.
