Blast aliens to bits as bounty hunter Samus Aran in in ‘Metroid Prime Remastered’

Submit on Friday, February 10th, 2023 03:12

Samus returns to the Nintendo Switch in Metroid Prime Remastered, a new version of the GameCube classic with updated and improved graphics and dual stick and classic control system options.

