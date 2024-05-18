China launches new mystery Shiyan satellite (video)
Submit on Saturday, May 18th, 2024 01:11
China launched the latest in its secretive Shiyan satellite series on May 12 atop a Long March 4C rocket. China’s space agency says the satellite will be used for “space environment monitoring.”
