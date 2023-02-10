Satellite News

NASA’s CAPSTONE moon probe bounces back from 11-day communications glitch

NASA’s CAPSTONE moon mission had a communications glitch that took 11 days to resolve, but all is back to normal after the spacecraft rebooted itself Monday (Feb. 6).

