Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

China’s Shenzhou 15 astronauts take their 1st spacewalk outside Tiangong space station (video)

Submit on Friday, February 10th, 2023 18:11

Two Chinese astronauts headed outside of the Tiangong space station on Thursday (Feb. 9) for a seven-hour-long spacewalk, the first of the ongoing Shenzhou 15 mission.

Related posts:

  1. Comtech Receives Order From DirecTV
  2. Why You Must Choose Direct TV Programming Instead of Anything Else
  3. The Importance of Reviewing Satellite TV Companies
  4. Watch an ancient ice sheet cover the British Isles then vanish, in eerie time-lapse animation

This entry was posted on Friday, February 10th, 2023 at 6:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy