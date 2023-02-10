China’s Shenzhou 15 astronauts take their 1st spacewalk outside Tiangong space station (video)
Two Chinese astronauts headed outside of the Tiangong space station on Thursday (Feb. 9) for a seven-hour-long spacewalk, the first of the ongoing Shenzhou 15 mission.
