SKA Observatory (SKAO): A guide to the soon-to-be largest radio telescopes in the world
Submit on Friday, February 10th, 2023 01:11
What will be the world’s most powerful radio telescopes promises to make transformative leaps in our understanding of galaxies, black holes, dark energy, fast-radio bursts and even SETI.
