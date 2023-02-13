A total solar eclipse and a ‘ring of fire’ make 2023 special for eclipse-chasers
Submit on Monday, February 13th, 2023 18:11
2023 will have two very special solar eclipses. While the first solar eclipse is incredibly rare, the second is easily accessible to millions of North Americans.
This entry was posted on Monday, February 13th, 2023 at 6:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.