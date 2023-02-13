Largest known spiral galaxy in the universe shines in multi-telescope image
Visible light images, far-ultraviolet data, and infrared data are combined into one detailed portrait of the spiral galaxy NGC 6872, which is a whopping 522,000 light-years wide.
