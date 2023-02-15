Europe’s JUICE Jupiter spacecraft arrives at spaceport ahead of April launch
The European Space Agency’s Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (JUICE) spacecraft has arrived at Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana for the final preparations for launch.
