Europe’s JUICE Jupiter spacecraft arrives at spaceport ahead of April launch

Submit on Wednesday, February 15th, 2023 01:11

The European Space Agency’s Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (JUICE) spacecraft has arrived at Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana for the final preparations for launch.

