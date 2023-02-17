Satellite News

Uranus up close: What proposed NASA ‘ice giant’ mission could teach us

Submit on Friday, February 17th, 2023 21:11

A proposed NASA mission to Uranus would shed light on the mysterious ice giant as well as a type of exoplanet that’s among the most common in the universe, researchers say.

