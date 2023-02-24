California Science Center reopens retired space shuttle Endeavour’s payload bay
Submit on Friday, February 24th, 2023 02:11
Space shuttle Endeavour is about to get its ‘boom’ back. The California Science Center has reopened the orbiter’s payload bay to complete outfitting the vehicle’s cargo hold.
This entry was posted on Friday, February 24th, 2023 at 2:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.