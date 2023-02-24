Powerful X-class flare spat out a rare ‘solar tsunami,’ and you can hear it smashing into Earth
Submit on Friday, February 24th, 2023 01:11
The sun recently spat out an X-class solar flare, one of the most powerful it can emit, which triggered a rare shockwave across the sun’s surface and caused radio blackouts on Earth.
