NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter confirms that China’s Zhurong rover has been stationary for months
Submit on Friday, February 24th, 2023 06:11
NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter photographed China’s Zhurong rover in the same location for five months, indicating the rover has not yet awoken from hibernation.
