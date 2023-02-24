This photo of China’s spy balloon taken from a U-2 reconnaissance plane is absolutely bonkers (video)
The Department of Defense released an image taken from the cockpit of a U-2 spy plane of the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that floated over the United States earlier this month.
