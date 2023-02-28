Satellite News

NASA’s IBEX spacecraft not responding to commands after computer glitch during 15-year mission to study interstellar border

NASA’s Interstellar Boundary Explorer (IBEX) reset its flight computer Feb. 18 and has been unresponsive to commands ever since, agency officials said Friday (Feb. 24).

