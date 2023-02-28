Satellite News

SpaceX now targeting early Thursday for Crew-6 astronaut launch

Submit on Tuesday, February 28th, 2023 02:11

SpaceX and NASA are now targeting early Thursday morning (March 2) for the launch of the Crew-6 astronaut mission, after a Monday (Feb 27) attempt was scrubbed late in the countdown.

