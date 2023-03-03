UAE astronaut mascot ‘Suhail’ flies again as SpaceX Crew-6 zero-g indicator
The first Emirati to launch on a long-duration space mission lifted off with two Americans, a Russian and a fellow “countryman” making its second spaceflight with an astronaut from the UAE.
