Astra rocket lost 2 NASA satellites due to ‘runaway’ cooling system error
Submit on Saturday, March 4th, 2023 02:11
The company is no longer flying the flawed Rocket 3 line that made its last flight in June 2022, when it failed to deliver two NASA cubesats to orbit after a second-stage failure.
