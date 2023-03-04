Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Gorgeous auroral glow surprises astrophotographer in California’s Death Valley

Submit on Saturday, March 4th, 2023 03:11

The powerful solar storm that struck Earth earlier this week treated an American astrophotographer to unexpected aurora displays during a shooting trip to California’s Death Valley.

Related posts:

  1. Orbital Sciences Post First Quarter Profit, Raises 2007 Revenue Forecast
  2. The Baseball Season of Your Dreams on Satellite TV
  3. NASA picks Firefly Aerospace to deliver science payloads to the moon in 2023
  4. Asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs also triggered ‘mega earthquake’

This entry was posted on Saturday, March 4th, 2023 at 3:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy