The sounds of Kerbal Space Program 2: How an emotional real-life rocket launch transformed the game
Submit on Saturday, March 4th, 2023 18:11
An audio engineer for Kerbal Space Program 2 attended his first-ever rocket launch in 2022 while recording audio, which you can hear over and over again in the brand-new game.
