Watch NASA test fire new and improved Artemis moon rocket engine (video)

Submit on Saturday, March 4th, 2023 20:11

NASA engineers have hot-fired the redesigned Artemis moon rocket in preparation for future Space Launch System (SLS) flights that will take humanity back to the moon and beyond.

