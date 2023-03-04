Watch NASA test fire new and improved Artemis moon rocket engine (video)
NASA engineers have hot-fired the redesigned Artemis moon rocket in preparation for future Space Launch System (SLS) flights that will take humanity back to the moon and beyond.
